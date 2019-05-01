Revitalizing Our Communities

The infrastructure in many cities and towns in our region is in dire need of upgrades. Bridgeport, New London and several Long Island downtowns around Long Island Rail Road stations are a few. What’s being done to improve the quality of life in these communities? What about making them appealing to attract new residents? Our guests:
- Tami Zawistowski, Connecticut state representative, R-Suffield
- Michael Passero, mayor, City of New London
- Joe Ganim, mayor, City of Bridgeport
- Paul Pontieri Jr, village mayor, Patchogue
- Chad Luppinaci, town supervisor, Huntington