Retiring Connecticut Judge Gives Trump Another Circuit Court Pick

Judge Christopher Droney of Connecticut announced this week he’s retiring from the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, giving President Donald Trump the opportunity to fill a seat on one of the most influential courts in the country.

Trump has already successfully appointed two Supreme Court justices and dozens of judges to the circuit courts, including the 2nd in New York. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said he plans to thoroughly vet candidates.

“President Trump has tried to remake the federal judiciary in the image of the far-right Republican fringe on issues like immigration and women’s reproductive rights and other key constitutional guarantees, and I’ve tried to stop many of those nominees.”

Blumenthal says senators normally play an active role in suggesting nominees. He hopes that will be the case this time.

“This nomination is supremely significant for Connecticut and our area, but also for the nation, and that’s why we will be looking for someone who is scrupulously objective, non-political and fair.”

Blumenthal says he and Senator Chris Murphy would have a say over final nominees. That’s despite a Republican rule change that aims to stop senators from nixing a judicial appointee from their state.