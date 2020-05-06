Resume Residential Construction, Suffolk County Officials Tell Cuomo

Town supervisors in Suffolk County want New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to order residential construction to be an essential service so workers can get back to building houses.

All 10 town supervisors in Suffolk County say Long Island continues to face a housing crisis even during a pandemic.

Chad Lupinacci, supervisor for the Town of Huntington, says other states like Massachusetts and Connecticut have allowed residential construction to continue.

“They have not shut down worksites in full like New York has. So we want to learn from our neighbors and see how they are doing. How they are following safety protocols to see what kind of work can be done in a safe fashion.”

Lupinacci and other town supervisors say resuming residential construction would save 8,000 jobs at a time of record unemployment.

