Residents Picket LIPA Headquarters Over Tax Payments

The trial over the Long Island Power Authority’s claim that Huntington Town overassessed its Northport power station is set to resume in New York Supreme Court later this month.

Last week protesters picketed outside of LIPA’s headquarters in Uniondale.

Republican Assemblyman Andrew Raia said the tax revenue is needed to fund school districts and that the Northport School District is just one of the schools caught in the middle because of the standoff.

“My school district, Northport, East Northport, school districts upstate, school districts in Nassau County, school districts in Port Jeff, stand on the verge of bankruptcy.”

Raia said the recently passed New York state budget failed to include measures to protect schools like Northport that face burdensome tax grievances from public utilities.

“The LIPA board, which is primarily controlled by the governor, has decided to go back on their word, leaving one of my school districts potentially $56 million in the red. There is no way these school districts and these communities will survive unless we take positive action now.”