Republicans Reclaim Connecticut State Senate Seat Vacated Over Contentious Divorce

  The Connecticut State Capitol Building in Hartford
    The Connecticut State Capitol Building in Hartford
A state Senate seat in Connecticut has flipped back to Republicans — who had held it for nearly a century until a Democrat won last year.

Democrat Alex Kasser won the seat in Greenwich last November — the first Democrat to do so since 1930.

But only about six months after taking office, she resigned amid a high-profile and contentious divorce. That opened the seat back up for a special election — which Republican Ryan Fazio won this week.

He will serve out the rest of Kasser’s term through the end of 2022. Democrats still hold a 10-seat advantage in the Connecticut state senate.

Connecticut
State Senate
