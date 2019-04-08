Report: States Are Fixing Deficient Bridges But Pace Of Repair Is Slowing

An industry report graded states on the structural integrity of their bridges. In Connecticut 308 bridges are classified as “deficient,” or in need of repair. New York has more than 1,700 bridges in the same category.

The report was released by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association this week.

Alison Black, chief economist of the ARTBA, said the bridges are still safe to drive over, despite their need for repair.

“These bridges can be traveled over. They are safe. What you will see is a Department of Transportation or local government, if there are any safety concerns, they will restrict the weight of traffic that can cross over the bridges.”

Black said the number of bridges with damaged structures is fewer than in previous years but said the pace of repair has decreased as well.

“In New York and in Connecticut, it’s a similar situation. We have seen some continued improvement, but what the data tells us is that there is still a big challenge out there.”

New York ranks 8th in the number of structurally deficient bridges. Connecticut ranks 38th.