Report: Nassau University Medical In Deep Financial Trouble

A new report by auditors shows Nassau University Medical Center may be forced to close its doors.

A report obtained by Newsday said the hospital corporation ran a $102 million budget deficit in 2020, a 60% increase from 2019.

Edward Farbenblum was appointed as chairman of the NuHealth board by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in May. He told Newsday he will soon issue a plan to improve conditions.

Additional consultants suggested in March that NuHealth close the emergency room, sell a nursing home and reduce hospital staff from more than 3,000 employees to around 300.

The hospital has also seen a rapid decline in state aid, from nearly $200 million to less than $90 million.