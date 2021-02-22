Report: Hybrid Learning Prepares Students Better Than Remote Learning

Hybrid learning is better at preparing Connecticut students to move on to the next grade than remote learning — that’s according to a report from a nonprofit on education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About two thirds of Connecticut students have used hybrid learning, which includes some in-person class time. About three quarters of hybrid students were passing enough classes to move on — while just over half of students who learn entirely remotely were ready to advance to the next grade.

White students and male students were most likely to use hybrid learning; students of color, female students and special education students were most likely to learn remotely.

Michael Conner is the superintendent of the Middletown Public School system.

“The kids that really need those supports really need to be in school. Having those students elect for a remote learning experience is just kind of compounding the educational quandaries, the academic quandaries that we really need to curtail,” Connor said.

Matt Ryan is the principal of East Hartford High School.

“There’s limited structure at home. These students who need more, they need to be able to get more. And the only way we can do that is having them inside the building,” Ryan said.

The authors of the report said schools need to rededicate resources to solve the problem — more than the $54 billion set aside for K-12 funding in the most recent COVID-19 relief package.