Report Highlights Unhoused Youth In Connecticut

Nearly 2,500 young people experienced homelessness last year in Connecticut, according to an annual report released by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness.

The 2021 Youth Outreach and Count Report found that 700 of the 2,500 homeless young people were minors in 2020. Over 5,000 more were in unstable housing last year, including nearly 2,000 minors.

Richard Cho, CEO of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, said the results are stark and that finding young people struggling with homelessness is an all-hands-on-deck effort.

Cho said much of the report is based on data collected prior to COVID-19. He said the pandemic presented additional challenges to youth in need of housing. The report was collected by close to 250 volunteers who canvased schools and areas where young people congregate.