Report Finds Support For Victims Of Sexual Misconduct Lacking At Connecticut University

An independent consulting company has found students at Eastern Connecticut State University do not know where or how to make a report of sexual misconduct. This was one of several findings released in a report last month.

The university hired TNG Consulting in April after students and alumni called out the lack of support for survivors on a social media account.

The account shared stories of survivors who felt mistreated or ignored by university staff. Some said their reports of sexual misconduct were never followed up on.

In response to the report, the university president said it plans to hire a new full time Title IX coordinator. Title IX is a federal law that requires schools to respond promptly and appropriately to reports of sexual misconduct.