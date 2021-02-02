Report: East Hampton Airport Brings Money And Jobs To Eastern Long Island

A new report shows that East Hampton Airport generates nearly $78 million a year and supports more than 850 jobs in eastern Long Island.

The report was released by The East Hampton Community Alliance, a nonprofit group that was formed last year in response to efforts to close the airport.

The East Hampton Town Board can close the airport after mandates tied to federal grants expire in September.

Hamptons residents have complained for years about noise pollution from recreational planes and helicopter tours that fly to and from the airport.

The report says almost 46,000 people arrived through the airport in 2019.