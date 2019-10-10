Rep. King Calls Impeachment A 'Rush To Judgment'

U.S. Representative Peter King of Long Island says efforts by House Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump are a “rush to judgment.”

The Long Island Republican says that he has not seen any impeachable conduct on the part of the President, and criticizes the Democrats’ process.

“The fact that they won’t even set up a formal inquiry is denying the President and Republican Party due process. In the Nixon impeachment and the Clinton impeachment, there was legislation passed setting the parameters allowing both sides to have subpoena power. That’s not here now, and to me it’s a rush to judgment.”

King’s sentiments echo a White House letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which claims the President does not have to comply with the inquiry since there hasn’t been an official vote.

“It should be done in an orderly way, not having six different committees looking at it, and all issuing different subpoenas for different purposes.”

King calls impeachment “the most serious thing Congress can do.” He voted in 1998 against the impeachment of then-president Bill Clinton.