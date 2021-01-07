Rep. Kathleen Rice: 'Epic Security Failure' At Capitol Deserves Investigation

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice from Long Island has called for a federal investigation into the “epic security failure” Wednesday at the Capitol building.

Lawmakers were certifying President-Elect Joe Biden’s electoral vote count when a mob stormed the building.

Rice is a member of the Committee on Homeland Security. She said Capitol police were overwhelmed, and the National Guard took too long to respond.

“My hope is that when Merrick Garland is confirmed as attorney general, that he will set up a 9/11-style task force that will look into all these failures so we can ensure it doesn't happen again,” Rice said.

Rice said she blames President Trump for inciting the violence — and Republican members of Congress, like Representative Lee Zeldin from eastern Long Island, who raised objections to the vote count after the insurrectionists were removed from the building.

She supports calls for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office.