Rep. DeLauro Promises To Adequately Fund CDC For Global Presence

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut said she’ll ensure the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the funding needed to maintain a global presence. She’s chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

DeLauro said she’s glad former President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the World Health Organization has been reversed.

“I know we’ve rejoined the WHO. We just can't combat this virus only in the U.S. ”

The CDC has a staff presence in about 60 countries around the world. They've helped countries strengthen their ability to detect and respond to the virus and prepare for vaccinations.