Remington To Appeal Sandy Hook Case To Supreme Court

The maker of the rifle used in the 2012 Newtown school shooting plans to appeal a Connecticut court ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit brought by victims' families.

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled last month that gunmaker Remington can legally be sued over how it marketed the rifle to the public. Attorneys for the families say they believe the company marketed the weapon to young people.

Remington filed court documents on Friday that notified the Connecticut Supreme Court that it wants to pursue an appeal.

A 20-year-old man used a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle to kill 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. A survivor and relatives of nine victims sued the gun maker. An attorney for the plaintiffs called the appeal a stalling tactic by Remington.