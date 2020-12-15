Region Prepares For Major Snowstorm Wednesday Night

Officials are preparing for a major Nor'easter snowstorm expected to roll over the tristate area Wednesday night into Thursday. Wind gusts of 45 miles per hour are predicted, and in some areas close to a foot and a half of snow.

The National Weather Service said Nassau County and western Suffolk County may see up to 18 inches of snow, with eastern Suffolk getting around eight inches.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said they’re doing everything they can do to help prepare for the storm, and the Thursday morning commute.

“Our guys are out there now putting brine down on the roads. We were pretreating with salt yesterday, brine today, to make sure you know we want to make sure the snow can melt as quickly as possible,” Curran said.

Coastal Connecticut may see more than a foot of snow, and officials said possible downed tree limbs and power outages are expected. Utility companies have restoration crews on stand by.