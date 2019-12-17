READ: President Trump Sends Pelosi Letter Protesting 'Partisan Impeachment Crusade'

As the House of Representatives moves toward impeachment, President Trump penned a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, blasting her and other Democrats for what he calls "an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power ... unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history."

The House begins debate on Wednesday, when lawmakers are expected to approve two articles of impeachment against the president.

"You are the ones interfering in America's elections. You are the ones subverting America's Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain," Trump says in the letter.

"You have developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!" he says.

Trump also justifies his concerns about Ukraine and the Bidens in the letter, referencing a recent NPR interview in which former Vice President Joe Biden discussed his son's involvement on the board of a Ukrainian company.

Read the letter here:

: 12/17/19 A previous headline misquoted President Trump's letter as saying "partisan impeachment charade." The letter actually says "partisan impeachment crusade."