Raison Varner: In 'Borderlands 3' The Music Deepens The Story

There's lots to explore in Borderlands 3, the latest expansion in the game series that Gearbox Software began in 2009. Raison Varner has been with the series since the beginning as a composer, music supervisor and sound designer, and he says it's been an incredible experience to expand the music along with the games! For Borderlands 3, Raison worked with long-time collaborator on the series, Jesper Kyd, as well as Michael McCann and Finishing Move. Together they've created a diverse, eclectic soundtrack that still manages to feel familiar.

Kate's conversation with Raison

The universe of Borderlands 3 has expanded to different planets, and Raison says letting each composer be in charge of creating a unique music identity for the planets allowed for lots of creative freedom. He also told me that it's his and Jesper's goal to tell a deeper story with their music than might be obvious while you're playing the game. The music gives more clues to the environment, or at times turns the emotion of a scene on its head!

Raison says plans are in the works for a 6-hour digital soundtrack, and a vinyl release as well.

Episode tracklist: all tracks from Borderlands 3

Raison Varner: Action at the Machine; in Case it Wasn't Clear TRAUNT!

Michael McCann: Sanctuary 3

Jespaer Kyd: Exploring the Powder Cellars

Raison Varner: Maliwan is Here; The Arrival; A Forgotten Space

Jesper Kyd: Exploring the Dormant Ship

Raison Varner: The Family Wants the Machine

Finishing Move: Konrad's Hold-The Depths

Raison Varner: The Arrival Insensifies

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR