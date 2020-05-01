Rainy Day Fund Will Cover Deficit, But Lamont Warns Of Spending Cuts

By 1 hour ago
  • The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
    The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
    Danielle Wedderburn / WSHU

Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut has the money to close a budget gap caused by the COVID-19 shutdown of the economy.

Lamont says Connecticut has a $2.7 billion rainy day fund. That’s enough to cover the state’s projected $934 million deficit for this fiscal year, which ends on June 30, and a $2.3 billion deficit for the 2021 fiscal year.

“Thank goodness we kept our rainy day fund intact. That’s going to help us power through the end of this fiscal year. It gave us enough flexibility in terms of putting off some of the tax revenues.”

Lamont says he’ll have to rein in spending and hold off on some tax cuts that had already been budgeted.

He says his administration is discussing further mitigation measures with state lawmakers. But he does not want to make cuts to state funding for cities and towns and social services.

Read the latest on WSHU’s coronavirus coverage here.

Do you have questions you’d like WSHU to answer in local coverage of the coronavirus? Let us know via this survey.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Budgets

Related Content

Rainy Day Fund Will Help Ease Impact Of Coronavirus On State Budget, Lamont Says

By Apr 3, 2020
Jessica Hill / AP

Connecticut’s $2.7 billion rainy day fund will help the state weather the COVID-19 economic storm, according to Governor Ned Lamont. 

Connecticut, New York Face Major Loss Of Tax Revenue

By Apr 16, 2020
GK tramrunner229 / Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut and New York have followed the lead of the federal government and extended the tax filing deadline until July. But that won’t prevent a huge loss of income tax revenue in both states this year.  