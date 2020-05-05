Questions Remain For Reopening Restaurants Safely

Governor Ned Lamont says restaurants with outdoor eating areas may reopen on May 20, if they meet social distancing and other state Department of Public Health guidelines for food service.

Reopening restaurants, however, may be a challenge.

Stephen Mansfield, director of health for the Ledge Light Health District in New London, says he’s not sure how social distancing is going to be maintained once tables start to fill up.

“I don’t think we can expect every individual diner to be six feet from every other diner. And hopefully those clarifications will come from DPH, but I honestly don’t know the answer to that question on how they’re planning on addressing that.”

New London Mayor Mike Passero says the city will work with local restaurants to help them reopen.

“The city is willing to explore creative ideas to try and make room for you. So the question is yes, if we can accommodate restaurants spreading onto the sidewalks or the public areas around your restaurant, we are standing by to try and accommodate you.”

Lamont says the business shutdown will be lifted in a phased, step-by-step plan to restart the economy.

Read the latest on WSHU’s coronavirus coverage here.

Do you have questions you’d like WSHU to answer in local coverage of the coronavirus? Let us know via this survey.