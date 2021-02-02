Public Health Insurance Option Has Wide Support Among Conn. Small Business Owners

A new survey reports that 72% of small-business owners in Connecticut support a public health insurance option to compete with private plans.

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo credits the work he’s doing with Democrats in the General Assembly to draft legislation to create a public option in Connecticut.

He said the public health emergency brought on by COVID-19 has worsened access, affordability and equity of health insurance coverage.

The survey was done by ALG Research, which conducts polling for Democratic candidates at the federal and state levels. Connecticut Campaign for Affordable Healthcare commissioned the poll.

Some business advocacy groups that represent health insurers in the state disputed the poll results.