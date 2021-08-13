PSEG Asks Long Island Residents To Cut Power Use As Air Conditioning Surges

Long Island electric customers are being asked to reduce energy consumption during a record heat wave to avoid outages due to demand for air conditioning.

PSEG Long Island told customers that they are following procedures to cut electric use as much as possible during peak daytime hours.

According to the National Weather Service, it could reach 104 degrees in central Suffolk County, with slightly cooler temperatures on eastern Long Island.

A utility spokesperson said they took emergency measures to bring additional capacity online.

The company recommends customers to set home thermostats or air conditioning to 78 degrees, reduce lighting and to stay hydrated.