Proposed Long Island Offshore Wind Project Would Be New York's Largest

Federal officials have started the permit process for what would be New York’s largest offshore wind project. The Sunrise Wind near eastern Long Island would create enough electricity to power up to 600,000 homes for a year.

It’s one of six proposed offshore wind projects in the northern Atlantic Ocean. Developers Orsted and Eversource have the Sunrise Wind and the South Fork Wind project. They are expected to get final permits early next year.

The projects would help the state meet its clean energy goal of powering 70% of its electricity from renewable energy.

Public comment for the Sunrise Wind project ends September 30.

Nearby is the nation’s first permitted large-scale offshore wind farm, Vineyard Wind, which will serve Massachusetts.