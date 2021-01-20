President Biden And Predecessors Attend Wreath-Laying Ceremony At Arlington Cemetery

President Biden traveled from the U.S. Capitol across the Potomac River to Arlington National Cemetery after his inauguration ceremony Wednesday afternoon to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He was joined by Vice President Harris as well as former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, along with their spouses and members of their families.

Biden and Harris each touched the wreath, and Biden made the sign of the cross before saluting. A military bugler then played taps.

The nation's 46th president arrived at the ceremony in an armored presidential limousine with the license plate reading "46" after driving along the security fence-lined streets of Washington, D.C.

