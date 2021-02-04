Preserving African American History

How do you preserve African American history? Connecticut author Jill Snyder started with her own family. Her book: "Dear Mary, Dear Luther" is a rare collection of 1930's love letters written by her parents. While researching the book, Snyder discovered a unique story of a Black family's journey through American history.

On Long Island, the Town of Huntington is working to save the Crippen House, a significant relic of African American history.

A conversation with guests:

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

