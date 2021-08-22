Power Outages: Connecticut and Long Island

There are power outages across Connecticut and Long Island due to Tropical Storm Henri. Here are the lastest numbers:

In Connecticut, as of 1:00 pm, Eversource reports that over 25,000 customers have lost power. To report or check the status of an outage go to https://outage.eversource.com/#/

United Illuminating reports that 25 customers are without power. To report an outage: https://www.uinet.com/wps/portal/uinet/outages/

On Long Island, PSEG reports less than 1300 customers without power. To report an outage: https://myaccount.psegliny.com/dashboards/reportoutageguestdashboard