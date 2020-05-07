Police Must Release 911 Tape From Gilgo Beach Victim, Judges Rule

A panel of appeals court judges has ordered Suffolk County Police to release the 911 call that led authorities to discover 11 bodies near Gilgo Beach a decade ago.

Shannan Gilbert called 911 from Oak Beach in May 2010. Police say the 24-year-old sex worker, who they later found in a nearby marsh, had apparently drowned. Ten more sets of human remains were eventually discovered along Ocean Parkway.

Now, the state Appellate Division has upheld a lower court ruling that ordered police to turn over the tape and transcript of Gilbert’s 23-minute 911 call. The order comes as part of a lawsuit brought by the Gilbert family against an Oak Beach man who they say interacted with Gilbert on the night she disappeared, and gave her drugs.

Suffolk County Police did not respond to a request for comment.