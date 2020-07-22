Plum Island Advocates Unveil New Preservation Plan

By Brianne Ledda 14 minutes ago
  • Ed Betz / AP

Local activists have a new plan for the future of Plum Island in Long Island Sound.

Plum Island is owned by the federal government, but they've been trying to sell it since 2008.

The preservation plan would restore historic sites, continue the island’s role as a research center and open a public park on the land. Advocates say the island is an “opportunity zone.”

“If Plum Island is lost, it cannot be recovered,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. “It is unique, absolutely unique in our country, maybe even the world, but certainly unique to Connecticut, New York, our region, our nation.”

Blumenthal says citizen activism has been key in the fight for preservation. 

“I believe that the undeveloped land on Plum Island should continue to stay undeveloped," said U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of Long Island, "and I also believe that there should be some form of public access on Plum Island.”

Zeldin says the sale of the island has been suspended, and $1.5 million secured to restore the Plum Island lighthouse. The congressman has sponsored legislation to save the island from private development. 

Tags: 
Plum Island
Long Island
Richard Blumenthal
Connecticut

Related Content

Blumenthal To Reintroduce Bill To Stop Sale Of Plum Island

By Anthony Moaton Aug 9, 2017
Ed Betz / AP

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says he’ll introduce legislation to permanently block the sale of Plum Island.

Conn. And N.Y. Senators Try Again For Plum Island Bill

By Brian Scott-Smith Feb 21, 2019
Ed Betz / AP

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, together with Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, are introducing the Plum Island Conservation Act to stop the sale of the island to potential developers.