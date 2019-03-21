Plans For Connecticut Tolls Approved By Legislative Committee

The effort to bring back tolls to Connecticut highways cleared a hurdle on Wednesday. State lawmakers on the transportation committee advanced three different toll bills.

The bills represent three different plans crafted by Democrats to install electronic tolls on I-95, I-91, I-84, and portions of Route 15. Lawmakers want to use the money to fund the state’s transportation infrastructure.

Democratic Senator Carlo Leone of Stamford is co-chair of the Transportation Committee. He says the bills are just a beginning.

“All three bills I am hopeful can move forward so that we can take the best of the three, if the legislature, the full will of the legislature, and I believe everyone should weigh in on this...this should not be solely a committee vote. The issues are too large, are too important, and they are too controversial for the bills to stall here.”

The Republican minority on the committee voted against the bills. They say they have an alternative proposal that would require the state to borrow money for transportation infrastructure.