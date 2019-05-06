PGA Golf Championship Comes To LI Next Week

Nearly 200,000 spectators are expected to attend the PGA Championship on Long Island next week, generating more than $100 million in economic activity for Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Local law enforcement and government officials have been planning for the event for the last two years.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says this event is a huge advertisement for Long Island tourism.

“The eyes of the world will be on us, will be on Long island. It’s going to be broadcast in about 200 countries, and about half a billion households will be able to see how wonderful it is here.”

Curran also name-dropped Tiger Woods, the star golfer who will be competing in the tournament just after his recent victory at the 2019 Masters.

The PGA tournament starts May 13.