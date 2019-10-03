PFAS Task Force Releases Action Steps For Connecticut

  • Firefighting foam that spilled into the Farmington River in June.
    Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

A Connecticut task force on the toxic chemical PFAS has some recommendations, including water testing and discharge limits.

They recommend environmental testing at areas where PFAS was likely to be used, like industrial sites, and safer ways to handle firefighting foam that contains PFAS.

About 50,000 gallons of water contaminated with PFAS spilled into the Farmington River earlier this year from a private airplane hangar at Bradley International Airport. PFAS has been linked to kidney cancer, reproductive problems and other illnesses.

Governor Ned Lamont set up the task force in July. It’s chaired by the heads of the state Department of Public Health and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

