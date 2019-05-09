Petition Calls For Hunting Restrictions On East Hampton Lands

Some East Hampton Town residents plan to petition lawmakers to restrict shotgun hunting on town-owned lands. They collected more than 300 signatures.

Supporters of the ban say they want to be able to hike without hearing gunfire.

“We’re asking one day out of a weekend. We’re just trying to get some that’s fair to all the population, not just the hunters who are in the minority. Give everybody a chance to enjoy nature,” said Bill Crain, president of the East Hampton Group for Wildlife, which organized the petition.

Hunters say the ban is unnecessary.

Terry O’Reardon, director of East Hampton Sportsmen’s Alliance, said the ban is unfair because the hunting season is restricted to specific months.

“They have 365 days a year to take their dogs and themselves out for a walk, and there are plenty of other parcels that the town owns that they don’t allow hunting on that they could walk on.”

East Hampton Town has the authority to restrict hunting on its property, but it has not taken action yet.

A potential ban would not apply to state- or county-owned land in the area.