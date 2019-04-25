Penka Kouneva: Getting To That 'Perfect' Soundtrack

Penka Kouneva's diverse portfolio of composing credits include Prince of Persia and Forgotten Sands, as well as numerous film and TV soundtracks, and passion projects like The Woman Astronaut. I talked with Penka at the Game Developers Conference ahead of her session on how composers can balance their drive for perfection with the time constraints and demands of media clients. 

Penka says learning as much as possible about the client's preferences and their musical goals can save a composer many hours of time that could be better spent actually composing. She also uses a flow chart to make sure she's on schedule to deliver the best possible soundtrack on time.

Her latest work is the EP Invisible Life Line, an exploration of what the music of Chopin, Alma Mahler, Rachmaninoff and others would sound like if they were writing today. 

Episode tracklist: 

All tracks by Penka Kouneva

Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands: The Sand is Rising; City of Rekem

The Rebirth of id: In a Stunning Turn of Events

Sci-Fi (Real Orchestra): Medieval Burning Fields

Invisible Lifeline: Ascension (feat. Emer Kinsella)

