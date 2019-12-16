Park City Wind

Bridgeport looks to become the hub for offshore wind in the state, with the energy generated expected to deliver 14% of the state’s electricity supply. That is, if the offshore wind farm can get federal approval. Our guests:
- Jan Ellen Spiegel, energy and environmental reporter, Connecticut Mirror
- David Arconti, representative, D-Danbury, and chair, Energy and Technology Committee, Connecticut House of Representatives
- Debra Donovan, senior policy advocate and Massachusetts director, Acadia Center
- Michael Passero, mayor, City of New London