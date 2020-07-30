Oz Griebel, Two-Time Conn. Gubernatorial Candidate, Dies At 71

Oz Griebel — a two-time candidate for Connecticut governor — died on Wednesday. He was 71.

Griebel was an independent, enthusiastic voice in Connecticut politics.

He first ran in 2010 as a Republican. The second time around — in 2018 — he ran as an independent. He teamed with Newtown attorney Monte Frank, a Democrat, under the slogan, "No Politics, No Parties, Just Solutions." They gained the endorsement of the Hartford Courant.

Both of Griebel’s opponents in that race praised his work after his death. Governor Ned Lamont said Griebel’s heart was with the state of Connecticut. He said he loved to listen to his spirited energy.

Griebel also served for 17 years as the president of the MetroHartford Alliance, an economic development group. He also worked with election reform.

Oz Griebel
Connecticut
Davis Dunavin

