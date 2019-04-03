Oyster Farming Plan Meets Resistance In East Hampton

On Long Island, East Hampton Town Trustees say a plan to increase the oyster farming industry may create other issues in the harbor, like disease and boat traffic.

The oysters would be kept in algae-rich cages until they were big enough to be transferred to floating cages in Gardiners Bay. Concerns stemmed from the size of the project and the maintenance required.

Trustee Bill Taylor says the plan may be too “intense” for the area.

“That seemed to be too much at first blush and when we did the math on how far they were going to stick out in the channel, it seemed to be a little bit of an impediment. “

The trustees want to avoid introducing 65 floating platforms, or flupsys, into the former marina. Flupsys circulate the water to spread nutrients to the oysters, but may clutter the harbor.