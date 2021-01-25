Outbreak Shutters A Connecticut Retirement Home For Nuns

A COVID-19 outbreak has closed a home for retired nuns in Connecticut.

Local health officials said 30 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the School Sisters of Notre Dame home in Wilton. That’s nearly half of all the residents at the home — and a number of staff have tested positive as well.

Vaccinations have been underway at the home. Officials said 15 retired nuns have been vaccinated, and the rest of the home’s residents and staff are set to be vaccinated this week.

Before the outbreak, only one resident had tested positive for the virus early in the pandemic. The woman died in March.