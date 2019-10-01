To Our Listeners...

You told us that you want fewer fundraising interruptions during your WSHU listening.

We heard you.

So while pledge drives will always be a vital and cost-effective way to reach new listeners and support our programming, this one will be a lot shorter. Our fall membership campaign will only be 7 days instead of 10!

I hope you hear the difference.

Fundraising-free listening

We are grateful for your support, and loved being able to thank you with fundraising-free listening. However, the pledge-free streams have become more expensive to produce, and divert a great deal of staff time to maintain them for the small number of supporters using them. We don’t feel this is a responsible use of your generosity. We also believe that we should reduce on-air fundraising rather than incur additional expenses. Therefore, we have chosen to discontinue the pledge-free streams. I hope you understand, and find our new pledge drive strategy to be less intrusive.

Please accept my sincere appreciation for your commitment to WSHU Public Radio. You make extraordinary programming possible in our community.

Best regards,

George Lombardi

General Manager

P.S.: I always appreciate your feedback. Please feel free to email me with your comments.