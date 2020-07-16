OTB Locations Reopen, But Jake's 58 Awaits Green Light

Three off-track betting locations in Suffolk County reopened this week, but Jake’s 58 Casino and Hotel will remain closed, for now.

Jake’s 58 closed its doors in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And it might stay closed, until September. That’s according to a labor department filing from the casino’s owner, Delaware North.

New York’s reopening plan does not say exactly when casinos with hotels attached can reopen.

Delaware North says in a statement that Jake’s 58 is prepared to open as soon as the state gives the green light.

The casino’s safety plan includes reduced capacity, upgrades to the air ventilation system, and required registration for all visitors to enable contact tracing. The shutdown of Jake’s 58 could mean Suffolk County loses out on hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.