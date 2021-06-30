Oleksa Lozowchuk's Music for 'Horizon: Forbidden West' Amplifies Aloy's World

By 15 seconds ago

Credit Guerrila Games, Sony

Oleksa Lozowchuck fell in love with the soundtrack for Horizon: Zero Dawn the moment he played it with his son. He says he's thrilled to be part of the team of composers who are fleshing out heroine Aloy's world in the next adventure, Horizon: Forbidden West, created by Guerilla Games.

For this soundtrack, Oleksa joins the composers who created the soundtrack for Horizon: Zero Dawn: Joris de Man, Alexix Smith and Joe Henson of The Flight, and Niels van de Leest. He says it was a fascinating challenge for all of them to use the palette from the original game score and create something new for Forbidden West while referencing what made the original soundtrack work so well, and a great experience to work with Guerrila's Music Supervisor, Lucas van Tol.

Oleksa feels it's important to use instruments that reflect the duality of the game world: a wild, post-computer environment, populated by advanced sentient machines, animals and feuding tribes. His instrumentation includes a traditional Norwegian hardangar fiddle, a long Alp Horn, strings and a choir. 

Although Forbidden West hasn't been released, Sony has created a taste of the soundtrack with an EP; four tracks representing the music of Joris, The Flight, Oleksa and Niels.

Episode tracklist:

Oleksa Lozowchuck: Horizon Forbidden West: Eyes Open

Subscribe to Music Respawn wherever you get your podcasts

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Kate Remington
Oleksa Lozowchuk
Horizon: Forbidden West
The Flight
Joris de Man
Guerilla Games
Video Game Music
interview

Related Content

Music Respawn! Oleksa Lozowchuk's Music Makes Willamette Feel Like Home

By Feb 2, 2017

As the lead composer for Dead Rising 4, Oleksa Lozowchuk was responsible for writing the soundtrack that fleshed out the town of Willamette, Colorado, site of a massive zombie outbreak, just as the Christmas season begins. Altogether, Oleksa estimates he and the team wrote over 12 hours of music, including the diagetic music for the story, as well as creating two radio stations: one of Americana, and one for Christmas favorites. 

Marcin Przybylowicz: Making Music From Whatever You Can Scavenge

By Jan 18, 2018

Seven The Days Long Gone is set on a post-apocalyptic prison island, where scavenging and stealth are the main ways to stay alive. As bleak as the game world is, composer Marcin Przybylowicz felt strongly that music should be an integral part of the experience because, as he says, "music is part of our humanity."

John Swihart's Music Is As Vivid As 'Far Cry New Dawn's' Post-Apocalyptic World

By Mar 14, 2019
ubisoft.com

Seventeen years have passed since the nuclear explosion that ends Far Cry 5, and in that time Nature has reclaimed the landscape. So have some really nasty Highwaymen who aim to bring all the survivors under their control! John Swihart and co-composer Tyler Bates created a soundtrack for Far Cry New Dawn that plays off the ideas of instruments made from scavenged parts, and the vibrancy of the Super Bloom.

  