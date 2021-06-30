Oleksa Lozowchuk's Music for 'Horizon: Forbidden West' Amplifies Aloy's World

Oleksa Lozowchuck fell in love with the soundtrack for Horizon: Zero Dawn the moment he played it with his son. He says he's thrilled to be part of the team of composers who are fleshing out heroine Aloy's world in the next adventure, Horizon: Forbidden West, created by Guerilla Games.

For this soundtrack, Oleksa joins the composers who created the soundtrack for Horizon: Zero Dawn: Joris de Man, Alexix Smith and Joe Henson of The Flight, and Niels van de Leest. He says it was a fascinating challenge for all of them to use the palette from the original game score and create something new for Forbidden West while referencing what made the original soundtrack work so well, and a great experience to work with Guerrila's Music Supervisor, Lucas van Tol.

Oleksa feels it's important to use instruments that reflect the duality of the game world: a wild, post-computer environment, populated by advanced sentient machines, animals and feuding tribes. His instrumentation includes a traditional Norwegian hardangar fiddle, a long Alp Horn, strings and a choir.

Although Forbidden West hasn't been released, Sony has created a taste of the soundtrack with an EP; four tracks representing the music of Joris, The Flight, Oleksa and Niels.

Episode tracklist:

Oleksa Lozowchuck: Horizon Forbidden West: Eyes Open

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance