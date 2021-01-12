Older Connecticut Residents Can Make Vaccine Appointments Starting Thursday

Connecticut residents 75 and older are to begin receiving notifications for the COVID-19 vaccinations by Thursday. That’s also the day the state will launch a website and phone number for appointments.

Governor Ned Lamont said the shots will be administered by appointment only to avoid the uneven phase 1-B rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations that's happened in other states.

"It’s going to be a lot more organized. Its reservation only. And you are going to be notified so you know that you don’t just show up. You show up when you have an appointment and we’ll be able to take care of you,” Lamont said.

He said those 75 and older would get phone calls from the state, but they should be wary of scammers.

“If they ask you for your credit card? If they ask you for your passport? If they ask you to send cash? Hang up the phone. They are not for real,” Lamont said.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free, Lamont said.

In New York, registration for those 74 and older began on Monday. But some providers listed on the state health department’s website said they were not going to be giving out vaccines, and other links or phone numbers were dead ends.