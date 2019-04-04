Offshore Wind Hub Proposed For Port Jefferson

Orsted and Eversource announced a joint proposal, known as the Sunrise Wind Project, to build a hub in Port Jefferson, Long Island, to convert offshore wind into energy.

Orsted is the world’s leading developer of offshore wind and hopes that it and its partner Eversource are awarded a contract by New York State. The facility would handle operations and maintenance for the company’s offshore wind projects in the Northeast.

Orsted spokesperson Fred Zalcman said the project would create up to one hundred permanent, full-time jobs, as well as temporary construction jobs.

“This is a project, which when completed at full scope, can provide up to 500,000 households with clean and renewable electricity. All without any perceptible visual impact to Long Island beachgoers and residents.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone called it a much-needed step for Long Island, and the rest of the country, in order to battle climate change.

“This is about jobs and economic development, of course we’ve talked about the importance for Long Island of transitioning to clean energy. And that transition has to happen quicker than a lot of people had thought.”

Local elected officials say they believe Port Jefferson could be the center of offshore wind projects in New York.

Zalcman says New York State would need to award a contract for the hub to become operational.