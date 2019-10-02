Offshore Wind Farm Coming To Long Island, Despite Fishermen Opposition

New York inches closer to its first offshore wind farm as developers reached a lease option agreement with a Montauk fishing cooperative.

Orsted, the Denmark-based developer, announced the agreement to build an operations and maintenance facility for the South Fork Wind Farm on property owned by Inlet Seafood in Montauk.

The wind farm’s employees will use the facility to dock their vessels and transfer personnel to and from the turbines.

Dave Aripotch is a commercial fisherman and a co-owner of Inlet Seafood. His wife, Bonnie Brady, is with the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association. Brady says Aripotch didn’t sign the agreement and will refuse any profits from it.

“No one has the right to come to this country from a foreign land and disrupt and literally displace this country’s fishermen when we have the supposed exclusive economic zone in order to ply our trade,” Brady said.