NYS Wants Report Before LI Towns Scrap Recycling Program

Long Island municipalities violated a state law when they stopped recycling glass before submitting a market analysis that looked at the full costs of the change. That’s according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

The agency is not considering any fines, but it wants Oyster Bay, Smithtown and Brookhaven to submit the report, which is required by law.

The three towns removed glass from their curbside recycling pickup last year.

An attorney representing Brookhaven and Smithtown said the towns had the authority to make the decision because there is no market for recycled glass.

The state still wants a market analysis on the change.