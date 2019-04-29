NYS Preventative Health Program Gets Funding...For Now

By 44 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Pixabay

A New York State health program that helps Long Islanders deal with chronic diseases, like high blood pressure and asthma, will get funded this year, despite opposition from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Population Health Improvement Program, or PHIP, pays for data collection that healthcare providers use to pinpoint where they need to create exercise and nutritional programs.

Janine Logan, director of the Long Island Health Collaborative, is concerned the entire program could be cut next year when its contract expires in 2020.

“I’m certainly thinking of ways to make this sustainable if we should not have any funding in the future from the state.”

Logan says programs like PHIP save health care costs in the long-term by treating conditions before they get worse and more expensive.

Tags: 
New York
Health
Long Island
Andrew Cuomo
Budgets

Related Content

Preventative Healthcare Program On Cuomo's Chopping Block

By Mar 11, 2019
Courtesy of frolicsomepl on Pixabay

A New York State health program that helps Long Islanders combat chronic diseases, like high blood pressure and diabetes, may not get funded this year.