NYS Legislature Seeks To Clean Up Voting Mess Before November Election

Governor Cuomo is giving the green light to enact more election reforms after problems with the June primary.

Facing a federal lawsuit over absentee ballots invalidated for postmark date problems, Cuomo says the legislature could act now.

"They have heard this issue," Cuomo said. "If they change the date, and I can understand the rationale for changing the date, if they do that that will be fine."

It's one of several items state lawmakers are considering. Another would ensure absentee ballots remain available in November for voters seeking to avoid COVID-19. There's also a bill for voters to fix absentee ballot errors, like missing signatures. Another would set up automatic voter registration starting in 2023 for anyone who interacts with a handful of public agencies.