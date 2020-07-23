NYS Legislature Seeks To Clean Up Voting Mess Before November Election

By Brigid Bergen / WNYC 59 minutes ago
  • Lizette Haenel / WNYC

Governor Cuomo is giving the green light to enact more election reforms after problems with the June primary.

Facing a federal lawsuit over absentee ballots invalidated for postmark date problems, Cuomo says the legislature could act now.

"They have heard this issue," Cuomo said. "If they change the date, and I can understand the rationale for changing the date, if they do that that will be fine."

It's one of several items state lawmakers are considering. Another would ensure absentee ballots remain available in November for voters seeking to avoid COVID-19. There's also a bill for voters to fix absentee ballot errors, like missing signatures. Another would set up automatic voter registration starting in 2023 for anyone who interacts with a handful of public agencies.

Tags: 
Voting

Related Content

New Yorkers Have More Options For Voting In June But Need More Safeguards, Advocates Say

By Jun 1, 2020
Matt Rourke / AP

Many eligible voters for the June 23 primary in New York are receiving applications for absentee ballots in the mail, as the state tries to make it easier for people to avoid physically going to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic. But voting rights advocates say more needs to be done.

Long Island School Elections Test Mail-In Ballot System

By Sabrina Garone Jun 4, 2020
John Froschauer / AP

On Long Island, two million voters have received envelopes with ballots for next week’s school elections.