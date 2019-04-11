NYS Democrats Block Gold Star Family Tuition Bill

New York Assembly Democrats blocked a bill from advancing that would have provided free college tuition to families of military personnel who were killed in the line of duty.

About 500 current college students at State University of New York and City University of New York schools would have been eligible for tuition aid and free room-and-board.

Majority Democrats in the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee voted to hold the bill for review. They said they need to study how much it would cost long-term.

Republican Assemblyman Doug Smith of Holbrook, the ranking minority member on the committee, said Democrats are more interested in helping illegal immigrants.

The state budget provides $27 million in funding for college tuition aid for undocumented immigrants.

Cuomo said he would sign the bill if it came to his desk.