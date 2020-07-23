NYPD Officer Arrested In Suspected Long Island Drug Ring

An NYPD officer from Long Island and two other men were arrested on drug and conspiracy charges this week.

Suffolk County police seized 400 grams of drugs that are believed to contain the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Officer Joseph Recca could serve up to 25 years in prison if convicted. Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini says authorities learned of Recca’s involvement in the drug ring after investigating the fatal overdose of a man in Copiague in September.

“We are not linking at this point the overdose of the individual in Copiague to drugs that Recca sold. We know Recca was selling drugs to that individual in Copiague around the time that he overdosed.”

If prosecutors can link the drugs to the overdose, Recca could face manslaughter charges.

Recca resigned from the NYPD before his arraignment Wednesday. All three men pleaded not guilty. Recca was released with an ankle monitor and is due back in court Monday.