NYC To Set Up Checkpoints Thursday To Inform Visitors of Quarantine Order

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will set up checkpoints at Penn Station and other entry points to the city to tell travelers from 35 states and territories with high COVID-19 infection rates that they must quarantine for 14 days.

The travelers will be given a health form to complete so that contact tracers can follow up and make sure they are quarantining. If they refuse to fill out the form they could be fined $2,000.

Law enforcement officials will be placed at major bridge and tunnel crossings , Penn Station and airports to quiz travelers about their plans.

De Blasio today said under certain circumstances, fines for not observing the order could be as high as $10,000.

A city health official says one fifth of all new cases are from out-of-state travelers.





The checkpoints will be set up at different entry points each day starting with Penn Station on Thursday.

Thirty-four states plus Puerto Rico are on New York state's quarantine list because of high rates of coronavirus infection. The random check system de Blasio described is similar to what is already in place at airports.