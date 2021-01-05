N.Y. Restores Excelsior Scholarship For Spring 2021

The state of New York has restored the Excelsior Scholarship for enrollment in spring just days after passage of the new federal stimulus package. The grant allows students from households who earn under $125,000 to attend state and city colleges without having to pay tuition.

Students must be enrolled in 30 credits a year and pass their classes in order to be eligible.

Students must also work in New York for four years after graduation or treat the grant as a loan.

The program was rolled back this year due to budget constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scholarship was introduced back in 2017 and has benefited 30,000 students.